What’s up with the free calling app WhatsCall? No ads, no hidden costs, enjoy free calls, call friends with Data or Wifi service. WhatsCall Free is a VOIP app that allows you to call any global mobile and landline numbers at low cost and high quality. Just install the application on your PC or Mac, which allows users to make free local, national and international calls to other WhatsCall users or all mobile and landline numbers in the world. Reach out to those who are far away without worrying about high calling rates, and say all you have to say without any additional charges.

License: Free

Author: WhatsCall

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: WhatsCall for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

WhatsCall Overview

WhatsCall is a free, smartphone app that enables you to make low-cost calls to other smartphone users. It’s an easy way to call your friend with WiFi even if they are in a remote location and don’t have any access to a mobile or landline. You can also turn your PC and the Smartphone into a phone so that you can make calls with different numbers without installing anything on your computer. If you have not installed Whatsapp but have an international calling card or internet phone service, you can use it directly with the WhatsCall app to make free calls.

WhatsCall app is a light VPN and proxy service, WhatsCall can help you to change your IP, and hide your real location. WhatsCall for PC Windows All version is free, download Now to use this fantastic app. You can extend the calls worldwide through WhatsCall. No credit card is required at all. More than 5000+ people downloaded WhatsCall App on Windows operating systems daily.

No more outrageous phone bills. Defeat expensive international telephone rates. Call and message with the low-cost PC Windows app WhatsCall right on your PC, free and easy to use.

Features of WhatsCall for PC

Simple and lightweight app

No Phone Bills

Clear and Stable Calling

Unlimited Call Credits

Supported any devices

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download WhatsCall app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for WhatsCall.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download WhatsCall APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded WhatsCall.

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. WhatsCall is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.