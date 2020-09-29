Figma latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Figma is a vector graphics editor and prototyping tool which is primarily web-based developed by Figma for Windows, Mac OS, Chrome OS and Linux. It’s very easy to create and reuse components and make prototypes. Figma allows you to do it efficiently, and to have fun along the way. It is a codeless application which is the best feature of Figma. Just drag and drop select and design your own artboard of your choice. Figma provides means for collaboration, for creating team projects, sharing, commenting, and real time tracking of your collaborators working with everyone.

License: Free

Author: Figma

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Figma

File Size:

The best feature of Figma is codeless and it can be easily exported in various formats and even its easy to import a file in Figma. For beginner level or newbie users, need to learn how to use Figma because its not that easy to you. For the first time, you need a training before using Figma and its features. Figma has various plugins options which makes sketching and designing more attractive. But if you want more, you need to download from other sites like plugins and fonts and then import those fonts and plugins.

Figma is a powerful tool yet easy to jump start with. With Figma, you can create your own icons or you can import design elements, icons and templates as starting points. You can also keep and create versions, and organize your content in layers. The application is relatively easy to master, it offers free plan along with the pro ones, and you can use collaboration.

Figma gives an easy way to create designs, and also to share them for your colleague’s evaluation and feedback. Along with Sketch and InVision, Figma quickly became one of the top wire-framing prototyping tools. I would highly recommend this tool to everyone.

Features of Figma

Design for the web made easy

Design responsively with Auto Layout

Automate and augment your work with Plugins

Be efficiently consistent and consistently efficient

Turn developer handoff into a handshake

Access files anywhere with Internet access

Goodbye PDFs and outdated exports; share files with a live link

Never have to save files again with auto-save

Worry-free editing and collaboration with version history

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Figma is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.