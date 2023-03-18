Do you want a terminal emulator so comprehensive that there is nothing else to add? Do you need abundant commands for remote management, and wish for a VNC client bundled into your terminal emulator? Now it is possible. MobaXterm provides all the important remote network tools (SSH, X11, RDP, VNC, FTP, MOSH, SFTP) and Unix commands (bash, ls, cat, sed, grep, awk, rsync, …) to Windows desktop via a portable exe file which works out of the box. The catch: it is less than 100 MB in size. MobaXterm embodies all the remote tools you will ever need. No installation is needed, just run the executable file and off you go. And the best of all, it is portable.

License: Free

Author: Mobatek

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: MobaXterm Portable for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

MobaXterm Portable Overview

MobaXterm is your ultimate toolbox for remote computing. In a single Windows application, it provides loads of functions that are tailored for programmers, webmasters, IT administrators, and pretty much all users who need to handle their remote jobs in a more simple fashion. MobaXterm combines powerful remote desktop software with the best terminal and local file manager capabilities. It’s a must-have tool for all users who work often in remote locations, especially in the server room or on the road. It provides everything you may need to open Remote Shells, connect to Unix systems, transfer files, synchronize folders, and more in one single exe file. It is portable and free for personal use.

It can connect to a UNIX shell, A Windows terminal, an SSH server, a telnet server, a serial console, or even run your own xterm sessions. It also connects to Windows shared drives, and Samba servers and acts as an FTP client. It’s been designed for systems administrators and developers working on remote servers to save time from installing several applications and configuring remote services.

Overall, MobaXterm is a comprehensive all-in-one solution for remote jobs on Windows PC: using various technologies (SSH, X11, RDP, VNC, FTP/SFTP/SCP, MOSH, and more) it provides a seamless environment for remote jobs (browsing your home filesystem, compiling code and scripts on your server, managing users of your Linux/Unix machines).

Features of MobaXterm Portable for PC

MobaXterm tabbed terminal

Sessions management

Graphical SFTP browser

Enhanced X extensions

X11 server

Multi-execution

Embedded tools

Embedded servers

Remote Unix desktop (XDMCP)

SSH gateway

Remote Windows desktop (RDP)

SSH tunnels (port forwarding)

MobApt package manager

Text Editor

Macros support

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

