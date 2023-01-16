Unlock your PC’s hidden power with CUDA-Z for Windows. Our GPU information utility reveals the true capabilities of your GPU and shows you exactly how fast it can run, with reliable calculations of CUDA and OpenCL performance. Get the insight you need to unlock your PC’s maximum performance – for gaming, video editing, or any other task you throw at it – with CUDA-Z. This program was born as a parody of other Z-utilities such as CPU-Z and GPU-Z. Unlike those programs, it runs on all CUDA-enabled GPUs including the ION platform from Intel. Plus, you can also measure your CUDA and OpenCL device’s calculation power and get real-time insights into the performance of each.

License: Free

Author: AG andrew golovnia

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: CUDA-Z for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

CUDA-Z Overview

CUDA-Z is a simple diagnostic application for GNU/Linux and Windows, whose sole purpose is to provide all the information you need about the GPUs found in your system. This tool displays some basic details about the Nvidia graphics processor. You can see all the information you need to know about your graphics card and GPU clocks, memory size and bandwidth, etc. With CUDA-Z for PC Windows, you can easily view key details about your GPU, such as memory and bandwidth. With performance ratings for CUDA, you can optimize your system for maximum speed and efficiency.

With CUDA-Z you can see which CUDA driver and all versions are installed on your PC, which GPU series and memory size, how many CUDA cores there are, how much performance they can deliver when performing integer arithmetics or floating point calculations, and GPU memory bandwidth. It also provides lots of data that are helpful in diagnosing and troubleshooting problems.

CUDA-Z is a lightweight, easy-to-install graphic for your computer. Overall, The application shows all the essential characteristics of the hardware, such as the installed NVIDIA driver or hardware model, CUDA driver version, and speed.

Features of CUDA-Z for PC

It works with Nvidia Geforce, Quadro, and Tesla cards, ION chipsets

Installed CUDA driver and dll version

GPU core capabilities

Integer and float point calculation performance

Performance of double-precision operations if GPU is capable memory size and bandwidth

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

