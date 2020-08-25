Transport Tycoon latest version download offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Transport Tycoon is a economic simulation business tycoon developed and published by Chris Sawyer. This is a really good game. Not only is it fun and addictive, but the game is so in depth that it’s unique. It’s one of those rare really good simulators. Transport Tycoon is a economic simulator, in which your goal is to make money and move goods. Compared to many similar games, Transport Tycoon is harder, but it rewards the dilligent even more with more depth and flexibility. It is the ultimate sandbox: no goals, no timelimit, build-in option to enlarge map you are playing on.

Author: Chris Sawyer

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

File Name: Transport Tycoon

Transport Tycoon like SimCity is a game about managing and building trasporting services across cities, that means airports, roads, railroads and docks. This is just the exact same game as OpenTTD only with more in depth rules and a load of more features. This game looks like it could be fun as hell but it really needs a detailed tutorial for new players. However this game is strictly about transportation, and everything else is pretty much ignored. SimCity fans might enjoy this game.

Transport Tycoon is a great complex transport simulation, once you mastered its steep learning curve you will have lots of fun with this game. In this game, you have lots of different playstyle options. Teamwork is a must because otherwise you won’t be able to take back checkpoints well. There are also lots of different weapons and loadouts to choose from. You will build roads between buildings and cities so you can earn money, and with that money you can build more and earn more money.

Great game, this is the best transport game around with individual destinations, possibilities for large networks and custom stations. Overall, this was probably the most realistic and intense game ever made.

Features of Transport Tycoon

Low system requirements

Singleplayer and Multiplayer

Good map generator options

Alot of free DLCs

Translations for over 20 languages

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb RAM

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

