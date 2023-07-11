Have you ever wondered about how you could transform your two-finger keyboard pecking into a full-on touch typing symphony? Well, today, I’m going to introduce you to a hilarious, engaging, and yes, wildly adorable method of achieving just that – welcome to the world of Animal Typing.

License: Trial

Author: Corentin Faucher

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Animal Typing for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

What is Animal Typing?

Animal Typing for PC is here to revolutionize the way you learn and practice typing. The application, as intriguing as it sounds, is a captivating way to learn touch typing, regardless of your age or previous keyboard experience. It’s just as its name suggests – a method of learning touch typing through a fun-filled adventure involving our furry, feathered, and finned friends. It’s learning but with a twist of fun and a dash of creativity. In this intuitive approach, the ‘animals’ refer to your fingers, each taking on the persona of a different animal.

Imagine your ‘pinky’ finger as an agile cat, your thumb as a sturdy elephant, or your middle finger as a cunning fox. Sound whimsical? Absolutely, but that’s the magic of it! These amusing animal metaphors create visual, memorable references that stick in your mind, turning the learning process into a breezy, joyful experience. For children especially, the charming animal characters provide an engaging storyline to keep their interest piqued. With each character possessing a distinct personality, the children find themselves embarking on thrilling adventures while mastering their typing skills.

But what makes Animal Typing truly outstanding is its simplistic approach to teaching. There are no jargon-filled instructions, no intimidating sessions – just an easy-to-understand guide for each ‘animal’ and where it belongs on the ‘jungle’ that is your keyboard. By gradually associating each finger with its corresponding animal character, you unconsciously learn the keyboard layout, enhancing speed and accuracy. Before you know it, you’ll be touch typing like a pro, with your fingers dancing over the keyboard faster than a cheetah in the wild. With every successful catch of keys, you earn rewards, adding an element of gamification that motivates learners of all ages.

It’s essential to remember that while the goal is to master touch typing, the journey is equally important. The charm of Animal Typing lies in its ability to make the process entertaining, lively, and memorable. From children who are just starting to explore the world of keyboards, to adults who want to become more efficient typists, this approach makes typing enjoyable for everyone.

If you’re ready to embark on an adventure that combines fun, education, and improvement, Animal Typing for PC is the perfect choice for you. With its immersive animal kingdom, engaging gameplay, customizable learning experience, and challenging typing games, Animal Typing provides an unparalleled typing journey. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced typist, Animal Typing will keep you entertained while sharpening your typing skills.

Screenshots

Features of Animal Typing for PC

Support for both virtual keyboard and Bluetooth keyboard (hardware Bluetooth keyboard recommended)

A comprehensive set of 28 lessons designed to help you learn keyboard keys

Two sets of 32 lessons specifically tailored for children under the age of 12

Import your own lessons using iCloud Drive for personalized learning

Animated fingers demonstrate proper typing techniques for better learning

Multiple keyboard layouts are available, including Qwerty (US/UK), Dvorak, Colemak, Workman, Qwertz (German/Swiss), and Azerty (France)

Local user login system allowing for seamless switching between multiple users

Customize finger typing zones to suit your preferences

Dictation mode that spells out words to be typed, enhancing typing accuracy

Advanced lessons are available for special characters like numbers (1234…) and symbols ($#%[])

Credits given to translators and contributors for sound effects

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

Animal Typing Download Direct Link

All programs and games are not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights listed on our website and you want to remove them, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get a full version of Animal Typing.