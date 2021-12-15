Tired of scrambling to find files, ringtones, contact information, music, photos, and videos on your phone? It’s time to get MyPhoneExplorer, the ultimate organizer for your phone! Log into your account from Windows or Mac and access all your content. You won’t have to worry about losing data again. There are also lots of features you’ll love like automatic backup, syncing with Google Drive, and Dropbox. With MyPhoneExplorer, you’ll be able to manage your Sony Ericsson or Android devices on your PC. Our free app lets you explore, update, backup, update phone firmware, unlock the bootloader, and more.

License: Free

Author: FJ Software Development

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: MyPhoneExplorer for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

MyPhoneExplorer Overview

MyPhoneExplorer for Windows is the ultimate companion for your Sony Ericsson and Android mobiles. With a full feature phone manager, you can now transfer contacts, files, photos, videos, and more from your device to your PC. The list of features goes on and on – download it today and explore the world of MyPhoneExplorer. MyPhoneExplorer lets you easily backup your contacts, photos, videos, music, calendars to your PC. With a free desktop app, you can do anything: backup your data, manage apps and files and even share your phone with friends and colleagues. Whether you’re an individual on your own or managing a team of people across the world.

Download MyPhoneExplorer for free and manage your Sony Ericsson or Android device. Transfer files, backup your phone’s content, monitor battery usage, install apps, and more. Download today and have full control over your smartphone in just 3 simple steps. Connect your Android or Sony Ericsson phone with your PC, using the USB cable. Then, launch MyPhoneExplorer and you’re just one click away from exploring your phone’s content.

It’s a powerful and easy-to-use phone manager for Sony Ericsson and Android mobile phones. Unlock your Sony Ericsson mobile phone straight from the desktop. MyPhoneExplorer is a proprietary freeware desktop application that allows the management of Sony Ericsson and Android mobile phones. With MyPhoneExplorer, you can explore the data of your device, transfer files to devices.

Features of MyPhoneExplorer for PC

Create and restore backups (includes contacts, calendar, tasks, notes, SMS, and files)

Manage installed apps, launch, install, uninstall or download them to your desktop

Control your phone through your desktop with mouse and keyboard, create screenshots

Use the pc keyboard as an input method for your phone

Handle calls from your desktop, dial numbers, accept, reject and end calls

Sync your contacts with Microsoft Outlook, Thunderbird, SeaMonkey

Sync your calendar with Microsoft Outlook

Sync your notes with Microsoft Outlook, Lotus Notes, and Windows sticky notes

Manage your SMS: download to PC, backup, delete, send SMS from desktop

View the call list of the phone, archive calls, delete them, backup call lists

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

