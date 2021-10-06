CPU-Tweaker for Windows is a user-friendly application that makes tweaking your computer’s Central Processing Unit simple and easy. The utility works with the motherboard’s BIOS to adjust settings previously inaccessible by the average user. CPU Tweaker will allow you to access some new parameters in your Central Processing Unit that were previously inaccessible. Currently, this will only work under Windows XP Pro and higher operating systems. CPU-Tweaker only works for Processors with Integrated Memory Controller (Intel CPUs: Prescott, Yorkfield, Conroe, Wolfdale, Lynnfield, Clarkdale, Arrandale, Sandybridge, Ivybridge, and higher).

CPU Tweaker Overview

CPU Tweaker For Windows gives you the power to tweak some hidden parameters in your Central Processing Unit that were not accessible before like Intel Extreme Tuning Utility (Intel XTU). It is based on a program that was released for the old VIA C3 processor called CpuTweaker. It uses easy controls to give you fast and safe control over your CPU with one mouse click. The application is an easy-to-use program to tweak your central processing unit. Tweaker only works for Processors with an Integrated Memory Controller. Just choose the CPU you want to tweak from a list and click on the corresponding button.

This is a free small tool for tweaking many settings of your processor. It was earlier called “P1110” and “K-put”. CPU-Tweaker can be used to tune Pentium3, Celeron, and Pentium4 Processors. It runs on computers with Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, 8/8.1, 10 operating systems and allows you to change the behavior of your central processing unit including the Integrated Memory Controller.

CPU Tweaker is one of the easiest ways to tweak. Overall, CPU-Tweaker is an application to tweak and overclock your CPU. Use it at your own risk! All changes you make are impossible to undo.

Features of CPU Tweaker for PC

Easy to use

CPU-Tweaker is a program to tweak your central processing unit

Only works for processors with integrated memory

New features and will also work on newer CPUs from Intel and AMD

VIA that use the Front Side Bus

