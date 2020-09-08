Wing 101 latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Wing 101 is a free and simple python IDE developed and published by Wingware for Microsoft Windows. Wing 101 support many programing language over 70 including: Python, HTML, PHP, CSS, JavaScript, C, C++, C#, YAML, Mako and many more. With powerful debugger, easy code navigation, intellegent editor, intellegent unit testing, remote development, customizable and extensible. It is easy to run Python code and find errors easily in IDE. It is also cross platform IDE, it has exceptionally responsive support .

License: Free

Author: Wingware

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Wing 101

File Size:

The user interface of this application is not modern and it looks quite old but it could be upgraded better design. You can cutomize the IDE easily, Wing provides many options for controlling the user interface. For example, the tool panels and editors can be rearranged or moved out to separate windows by drag and drop. Wing IDE editor can emulate vi, emacs, Visual Studio, Eclipse, MATLAB, XCode, and some other editors.

Anyone programers and developers can really enjoy the user interface that Wing 101 has put together. The application is clean and easy to use, especially with the ability to personalize keybindings. With Wing 101 writing algorithms, it’s easy to alter existing code to new products. That is the best point of Wing 101 IDE, you can navigate very easily and find what you need. It is good for new users.

Wing 101 Python IDE will helped in many simple jobs such as inventories of materials, utensils, etc. Python IDE shows where the error occurred in a very visible way, is very easy to navigate classes and functions. Overall, there is nothing innately wrong with the product, and I would highly recommend it for everyone.

Features of Wing 101

A very simplified free Python IDE for beginners

Minimalist Debugger

Basic Editor

Simple Search

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Wing 101 is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.