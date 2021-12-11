Want to watch live TV on your PC? BlazeVideo HDTV Player is a powerful full-featured digital television software solution for your computer to watch, record, and playback live TV/radio programs or listen to live radio on your pc. This new innovative Windows Media Player gives you all the features you need for a great-looking interface and a cool-looking tv. This new innovative Windows Media Player gives you all the features like a 10 Bands equalizer, Enhanced audio effect that supports 5.1, 6.1, 7.1 channel output, Fast forward or backward for precise title/chapter, Multiple language interfaces for choice, and more.

License: Trial

Author: BlazeVideo, Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: BlazeVideo HDTV for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

BlazeVideo HDTV Overview

Freedom and flexibility to watch and record your favorite TV programs and radio streams anytime, anywhere. Our BlazeVideo HDTV Player is a powerful digital TV software for your computer. It enables you to watch, record and playback live television or listen to live radio on your pc. BlazeVideo HDTV Player is a one-stop media center that’s loaded with features such as video recording, file formats, customized menus, support for multiple sound cards and etc. The advanced player also allows you to record radio programs which are sent as MP3 files. It’s the best way to listen to the radio on your computer.

This Media Center is the most comprehensive full-featured, highly customizable, and cost-effective digital television software solution for your PC and is evolving to meet the needs of today’s Windows Media Center. With BlazeVideo, you can watch live TV and record live TV/radio programs on your PC, listen to live internet radio and watch movies on demand.

Overall, BlazeVideo HDTV Player is the digital tv software solution for your computer, to watch live TV/radio programs, playback live radio, and record live TV/radio programs. You can then configure BlazeVideo HDTV Player to watch and record your favorite TV programs on your PC at the same time. BlazeVideo HDTV Player gives you all the capabilities of digital television at home but costs less than $70.

Features of BlazeVideo HDTV for PC

Play All DVD, Video, and Audio Media Files Perfectly

Convert Recording TV Program Files onto Various Portable Devices

10 Bands equalizer

Record Live TV and Radio Channels

Full-Featured EPG (Electronic Program Guide)

The enhanced audio effect that supports 5.1, 6.1, 7.1 channel output

Bookmark preview, quickly access desired DVD title/chapter

Smart stretch lets video smart fit on all monitors with different aspect ratios to avoid video loss or distortion

ATSC player 1X, 2X, 4X, 8X, 16X Fast Forward/Fast Backward

Fast forward or backward for precise title/chapter

Freely select Menus: Title, Root, Chapter, Subtitles, Language, Camera Angle

Parental controls to keep your kids out of bad TV programs

Multiple language interfaces for choice

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

