Super Putty latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. SuperPuTTY is a free terminal emulator, (GUI) based application developed by Jim Radford for cross platform OS. SuperPuTTY is a very simple terminal emulator ideal for accessing active equipment such as switches, routers and NGN nodes. It’s free and open source and available in Windows, MacOSX, and Linux and works exactly the same in every operating system. With SuperPuTTY you can access routers, switches and servers. It doesnt require much processing resources and it quite reliable. SuperPuTTY doesnt require any high resources so you dont need very high spec computer for it.

It has many features such as: Full color terminal / ssh client, Popup keyboard with all those normally hard to find characters, External keyboard support, Telnet support, Local Android terminal support, Click URLs to open in a browser, Copy & Paste within sessions, UTF-8 character support, Easily organize your connections by group, Keep multiple SSH sessions running, Seamlessly connect ‘via’ other SSH connections with one click, Immediate access when you open the app to your frequently used connections, IPv6 support and more.

SupperPuTTY is good application, it allows you to do remote connections with ssh or telnet or do a local connection to access your Windows systems shell. It allows you to connect by a wide range of protocols, as long as you don’t need key management. It’s pretty painless to use in everything you need.

SupperPuTTY is easy to use, portable version also available, lightweight are the top qualities of PuTTY. SuperPuTTY does not only execute basic PuTTY commands but also fills the gaps by offering much needed window management. Since SuperPuTTY is easy to use, even non technical could do it and its solves my problem to trouble the issue.

Features of SuperPuTTY

Accessing SuperPutty Using the Command Line

Supports Telnet communications

SSH support

open source Freeware

Xterm Terminal Emulator

PuTTY is Actively Updated

Remote Login Network Protocols

Run Remote Sessions

Connect Linux/Unix From Windows

Encrypted Secure Shell Access

SSH-2 Support

Public Key Authentication (RSA & DSA)

SSH-1 Support

Local Echo Support

Full Screen Console Support

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

