Portable VirtualBox for PC is a free and open-source VDI (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure) software developed by Runar Buvik for Microsoft Windows. This tool lets you run any operating system from a USB stick without separate installation. Portable VirtualBox is the perfect tool to work on multiple operating systems from your computer. The application, allows you to easily install different systems without format your disk. Another thing about the Portable Virtualbox advantage is it’s free and continuously evolving with new plugins and support, it also supports other Virtualization technology.

License: Free

Author: Runar Buvik

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Portable VirtualBox for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Portable VirtualBox is perfect for developers who want to test your code. But also for everyone who needs a different operating system. It’s really very quick to do, create the machine, load the image of the system, and install the operative system normally. This Virtual Machine is very easy to use, and it is very clear on how to add machines, how to do the initial setup, and you can add as many operating systems as you need.

Portable VirtualBox is very easy to install and configure. It is very easy to use and is compatible with a variety of systems. The application is very intuitive, ideal to start in the world of virtual machines, an excellent tool for laboratories and small scale practices. You can either save the state of the machine that it left off in, so you can continue whatever you are working on later, or you can completely shut it down.

VirtualBox is great for testing programs. The program supports many different operating systems and you can easily install that with a .iso. Overall, this is a great product with a lot of features that will save you a lot of money because of the lack of physical equipment.

Features of Portable VirtualBox for PC

Splash screen to start and end

Configurable Home Directory

Launch the VirtualBox GUI or directly launch a VM

Configure the hotkeys for managing your virtual machine

Configure USB and network support

Choose a language for GUI

Saves settings in editable *.ini-files

Can automatically check for VirtualBox updates

All absolute paths in the VirtualBox.xml are replaced automatically by relative paths

Checks to make sure VirtualBox files exist

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 5 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

