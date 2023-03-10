From the creators of the award-winning Mad Dex comes Mad Dex 2! It’s a free-to-play, hardcore platformer with awesome gameplay, but packed with tons of swag. In it, you control our sworn hero, part-time worker, full-time psychopath Mad Dex, to defeat the beasts and save the world. It features simple controls that are easy to learn and tough to master, with perma-death and great replayability. Features include 75 levels with various difficulties, exciting boss battles, and awesome visual effects. The puzzles are designed to test your skill and reward you with epic cutscenes and in-game events.

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

File Name: Mad Dex 2 for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

Mad Dex 2 Overview

Mad Dex 2 is an exciting, hardcore platformer built to challenge even the most skilled players. Featuring 75 levels packed with enemies, thrilling boss battles, and interesting obstacles, you are sure to be immersed in Mad Dex’s visually stunning game world. The game also comes with a rich selection of upgrades, which will keep you coming back for more. A mad virus is back and it has infected the whole world with an army of mutants. The survivors hide in the underground, trying to survive the biological weapons of mad science, flesh-eating creatures, and the tyranny of an evil leader.

It includes excellent visual effects, a powerful storyline, and a good variety of traps. The game has been adapted for touch screens, so now you can control the action with your finger. It’s a game that was made in honor of the original Super Mario Bros. and features similar features, like a level editor. If you enjoy it, support us by sharing it with your friends and rating us on the Windows Phone Store or website.

Overall, Mad Dex is an exciting new hardcore 2D platformer video game with a quirky storyline and over 70 levels of action on 5 different planets, each featuring its own traps, enemies, and bonuses. The game stands out not only with the epic story but also with the way of playing – the gravity (along the x or y-axis) is constantly changing.

Features of Mad Dex 2 for PC

Epic free-to-play action game

75 levels with various difficulties in 5 chapters

Exciting story

Hardcore boss battles

Awesome visual effects combined with unique physics and exciting gameplay

Wide variety of traps

Characters with different skills and upgrades

Peppy soundtrack

Global leaderboard for every level

Speed: get medals after fast level-complete

Explorer: secrets at each level

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 3 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download Mad Dex 2 app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for Mad Dex 2.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download Mad Dex 2 APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded Mad Dex 2.

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Mad Dex 2 is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.