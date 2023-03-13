Don’t waste your time searching for videos or music on the web. Get Play Tube for PC and unlock a library of millions of songs, videos, and more right at your fingertips! With its powerful search capabilities, Play Tube helps you quickly find the exact track you’re looking for and enjoy an immersive video and music-watching experience. This cutting-edge app makes it easy to find, save and organize your favorite videos and music tracks. With its advanced search capabilities, you can filter through content quickly and get watching without any hassle. This is the perfect tool to find popular video and music tracks with ease.

License: Free

Author: Vanced

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Play Tube for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Play Tube Overview

Play Tube is a free and powerful third-party client for Tube. This application helps you to easily find hot movie videos and music videos. Play Tube for you to search videos and channels, and play in both full-screen or floating popup window mode. Mark your favorite videos and music, and save the playlist. Play Tube and Video Tube make it much easier. The features include a Collection of trending videos; Search videos and music, displaying detailed information about the video and music; Floating Popup play mode; Bookmarking your favorite video and music, save your playlist.

This app helps you to easily find hot videos and music videos, and play in both full-screen or floating popup window mode. You can also mark your favorite videos and music, and save a playlist. Play Tube is designed to be easy to use. Save your favorite videos, create your own playlists & stay up to date with all the latest music and video releases – all from the comfort of your PC.

It supports all the features of YouTube like search videos, plays in both floating pop-up window options and full screen. It also lets you bookmark your favorite video and music from the app.

Features of Play Tube for PC

Popup video

Search FiltersNo Login Required

No root required

Dark/Light Mode in Play Tube mode selection.

Play Tube trending page

Auto-play video with Play Tube

Discover any video with Play Tube

Play Tube High resolution supported

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 3 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download Play Tube app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for Play Tube.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download Play Tube APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded Play Tube.

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Play Tube is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.