One Click Root is an innovative utility and tools application designed to root mobile without the use of a computer. It ensures a safer, faster, and easier rooting procedure in just one click. One Click Root is compatible with thousands of devices around the world. Rooting gives you access to more applications that could be restricted by region or blocked purposefully. Usually, these applications are compatible with many Android devices all over the world.

License: Free

Author:

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: One Click Root for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

One Click Root Overview

Root your device with just one click. With devices ranging from mobile phones to tablets and smartwatches, the One Click Root application is compatible with thousands of devices. Rooting is done for granting access to more applications that could be restricted by region, intently blocked, or incompatible due to the device model. The options of what can be rooted have grown and have come further than just changing a brand image or adding animation in the boot screen.

This is an application designed for mobile devices to make the flashing/rooting process easier. It is compatible with thousands of devices and it can root almost every device on the market! You can download it free, and it has no ads. This application is supported by in-app purchases which are available for premium features. Especially when you have to do certain actions several times, or your device is not supported by a toolkit, this app is the best option.

One Click Root is a one-click rooting application designed for rooting Android mobile devices. It gives root privileges to those devices in one click.

Features of One Click Root for PC

One click rooting

Simple and lightweight app

Fast and stable app

Root mobile devices without a computer

Supports thousands of mobile devices

Remove bloatware on mobile devices

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

