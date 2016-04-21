Clam Antivirus or ClamAV for PC Windows is a free and open-source Antivirus tool developed and published by Cisco Systems. The application detects many types of malicious software, including viruses, worms, and trojan horses, and other threats. It provides utilities including a command-line scanner, a milter interface, a flexible and scalable multi-threaded daemon, and automatic database updates like other Antivirus out of there. Clam Antivirus supports for Zip, RAR, Tar, Gzip, Bzip2, OLE2, Cabinet, CHM, BinHex, SIS formats, most mail file formats, ELF executables, and Portable Executable

License: Free

Author: Cisco System

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: ClamAV for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

ClamAV Overview

This program is excellent to keep the computer free from all kinds of viruses and online threats that could slow down or damage the computer system. ClamAV has a good performance for security in the computer, providing good performance with the tools it offers. It puts on alert when there is a threat from websites that are infected. It also has an icon in the taskbar with ease for its configuration. Clam Antivirus will automatically detect folders, files, web pages that should be blocked and which ones should be analyzed.

ClamAV is excellent to maintain the personal computer free from all types of viruses that could make sluggish your system. It’s vital since it gives an alert of the dangers that are occurred in real-time. With this application, you have had regular security in all your computer systems. Clam Antivirus also will detect in a fast and safe way the viruses that are in infected documents that are suspended by Pendrive or download files from the internet.

It’s a great application which safeguards your computer from many kinds of online dangers, virus, and malware. It’s really good for protecting your computer from viruses and you must use it once to see its capabilities. Overall, ClamAV is undoubtedly a truly effective protection system that has used on PC Windows.

Features of ClamAV for PC

ClamAV is designed to scan files quickly.

Real time protection

Scanning daemon supports on-access scanning on modern versions Including the ability to

block file access until a file has been scanned

ClamAV detects over 1 million viruses, worms and trojans

ClamAV signature writers to create and distribute very complex

ClamAV will only execute trusted signature definitions.

ClamAV scans within archives and compressed files but also protects against archive bombs

Supports Windows executable file parsing

Supports ELF and Mach-O files (both 32- and 64-bit)

Supports almost all mail file formats

Support for other special files/formats includes

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. ClamAV is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.