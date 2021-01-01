Microsoft Windows and Office ISO Downloader tool for PC is a free downloader of Windows and Office from the official site Microsoft. The application developed by Jan Krohn (Heidoc.net) for all Windows versions. This is a very helpful tool for download any version of Windows and Office. The software can help in download and secure from the original Microsoft store. This program makes it very easy to download genuine Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, and Windows 10. This app also allows you to download Microsoft Office 2007, Office 2010, Office 2013, Office 365, Office 2016, Office 2019, Expression Studio, and Office for Mac OS.

License: Free

Author: Jan Krohn (Heidoc.net)

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Microsoft Office ISO Downloader for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Microsoft Office ISO Downloader Overview

Microsoft Office is an incredible suite that enables you to create, plan and control many engineering works reports in a single spot. Office included: MS Word enables you to make the engineering documents, MS Excel makes spreadsheets, MS Outlook is a day-by-day mail, MS PowerPoint makes creating presentations, and much more products. Microsoft Office has really helped in create engineering reports and useful for students.

This tool is a portable tool that doesn’t need to be installed. Microsoft Office and Microsoft Windows ISO Downloader tool is easy to use. It has many useful functions and the settings at first glance look inconspicuous. Whatever it is Microsoft product, you can download all the versions of Microsoft Office and Microsoft Windows. This tool can provide you with constant updates regarding the available updated version.

Microsoft Office and Microsoft Windows ISO Downloader Tool by Heidoc offers a minimalist, user-friendly interface and packs a handful of intuitive functions. This tool is based on TechBench and makes a range of hidden products available for download. Overall, if you need to perform a clean install of your operating system this is for you.

Features of Microsoft Office ISO Downloader for PC

Makes it easy to download files from original sources

Requires a stable internet connection

You can pause and resume files

Does’nt contain harmful viruses and malware

Highly recommended for everyone

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Microsoft Office ISO Downloader is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.