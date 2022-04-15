Have you ever wanted to have a tool that provides you with detailed information about the proxies? Gather Proxy is an easy-to-use, handy and portable tool that allows you to gather proxy-related data. It is easy to carry around and use on any computer connected to the internet. Gather Proxy for Windows is easy to use and powerful tool, which allows gathering proxy-related data and inspecting it. It also supports proxies from multiple sources, allowing gather even more proxies. Running as a portable application will make it possible to gather info about the proxies from any computer connected to the Internet, including workplace computers.

License: Free

Author: Gather Proxy

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Gather Proxy for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Gather Proxy Overview

No matter whether you need proxies for your Windows, Mac, or Linux, Gather Proxy can be the best helper for you. It’s easy to carry around and use on any computer connected to the Internet. Just start it up, it will scan nearby proxies immediately and then provide the info about their level (totally anonymous, anonymous, transparent, or elite), country (from the IP address), and time last updated. A very useful tool for internet users. Information about the country, level of anonymity, and others are provided. Find out more about proxies from Gatherproxy.com

This handy application can be used on any computer connected to the internet. You are free to download the tool from here. It is very easy to use. Any proxy-related data that you get using this tool can be used in other programs, such as Identify and Remote. Discover something hidden. Use modern technology in everyday online work.

Whether you are at school, searching for proxies while on vacation, or office and need to check IP addresses, this lightweight application is all you need. Gather Proxy offers a short guide to proxy usage as well as interesting information about various countries where they are established. As it cannot handle HTTPS/SSL encrypted sites, it will not work with some sites.

Features of Gather Proxy for PC

Simple and lightweight application

Easy access and fluent UI navigation

Many attributes are free to use

Perfect for safety and protection

Gather Proxy is a handy tool to provide you with a quick overview of your proxy server information

You can carry the website around with you on your portable devices

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

