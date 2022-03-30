Want to merge some PDF pages into one? Or split your PDF into multiple files? Check out, PDFTK Builder. It’s a free open-source tool for manipulating PDFs, available for Windows. Rotate pages, stamp watermarks on your docs, add metadata to your pages, or split files into smaller chunks. Plus it’s customizable: you can create your own workflow scripts using javascript. PDF Toolkit (or “PDFTK”) is a free software/application of an electronics utility program. It can be used to split, merge, reorder, rotate, and even watermark PDF pages.

Take control of your PDFs for free. A flawlessly functional PDF tool, PDFTK Builder helps do things with your PDF files that can’t be done with Adobe’s free reader. With this tool, you can take control of your PDF documents – merge or split pages; stamp pages, or add background watermarks. You can even rotate pages, add page numbers, and more. To use the full range of features all you need is a Java Runtime Environment and a PDF file, which is one of the most popular formats today. Supports drag+drop includes many file management features – works with Ghostscript to merge PDFs generated by any product.

Plus, you can add and rearrange bookmarks; fill forms; split PDFs into documents; add backgrounds; watermark pages or add header/footers; protect your PDF with a password. You can also re-order pages in your file and rotate them if they are not quite right. You’ll need the PDFTK executable (free), Ghostscript (also free), and .NET Framework 4+ (for this app).

This free software gives you all the power of Adobe Acrobat at zero cost. Your PDF documents are now more manageable. Split, merge or combine files, stamp pages with text or images – even add page numbers. If you need to rotate pages, add watermarks, and control access to your content, PDFTK Link just works.

