Get ready to experience the ultimate audio experience with Audacious for PC Windows! The open-source audio player is designed to provide you with the best sound quality, without compromising on your computer’s resources. With its drag-and-drop folders and individual song files, search for artists, and albums feature, Audacious is the perfect choice for any music lover. Play any format, listen to internet radio and podcasts, set your favorite songs as alarms, and more—all without compromising on performance.

License: Free

Author: Audacious

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Audacious Audio Player for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Audacious Audio Player Overview

Audacious Player is an open-source software for Windows. It supports almost all media formats, not only for playing but also for accessing the internet. This application is lightweight and comes in a small size. It is ad-free so that users can enjoy music without any disturbance. It plays audio files and DVDs as well as sound streams from the Internet. It supports lots of formats, including MP3, OGG, FLAC, WAV, and more. Audacious features a plug-in-based architecture for added functionality. Plugins exist for gapless playback, ReplayGain support, title formatting, advanced preferences, smart playlists, and more.

Create customized playlists, drag and drop folders and individual song files, search for artists and albums, and so much more. Audacious is designed to keep your PC running smoothly while you enjoy your music – no more compromising on performance. Audacious plays most free lossy audio formats, such as MP3, Ogg Vorbis, FLAC, AAC, and WavPack.

Overall, Audacious is free and open source, lightweight, and super easy to use – it’s a music player that lets you listen to your entire music collection without having to wait for the songs to load, as well as play and tag your music library with a few simple clicks.

Features of Audacious Audio Player for PC

Lightweight

Free and Open Source

Support GTK3

Support of Qt 6

Support Ogg FLAC audio streams

Support reading embedded lyrics tags

Account for album artist in Search Tool

Support new song length database format in the SID plugin

Support Publisher and Catalog Number tags

Add file filter to Export Playlist file dialog

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

