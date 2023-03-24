Do you want to know how your computer performs? Can you figure out which test to run and where to see the results? Would you like to compare your results with those of other users or similar PCs? Do you believe in benchmarks that utilize a wide range of tests, are representative of real-world situations, and put no more load on your PC than absolutely necessary? Leave the guesswork to UserBenchmark. Simply click the “Find Out Now” button above, install UserBenchmark, and run a quick benchmark test in just a few minutes.

License: Free

Author: UserBenchmark

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: UserBenchmark for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

UserBenchmark Overview

For the first time ever a free tool gives every user the chance to run and compare their results with others, quickly evaluate the performance of their computer’s hardware and software, and track the evolution of their computer’s performance over time. UserBenchmark is the only benchmark tool that allows everyone to very quickly and reliably test and benchmark any computer, whether it’s modern or legacy; antique or state-of-the-art. Any user can use UserBenchmark to: Schedule regular benchmarking, monitor GPU, Compares their PC, Measure processor speed, Test the stability of their system, and more.

The benchmark tests are spread across six categories: CPU, Games, Graphics, Overall Performance, Hard Disk, and Network Speed. You can even compare your score with someone else’s to see how your computer compares to others. With all of the configuration data and detailed performance results, UserBenchmark.com is a one-stop shop for PC users looking to discover, share, or just plain geek out about their computer systems.

Run a benchmark test on any PC with the UserBenchmark PC Benchmark Software in less than 2 minutes and get detailed information about benchmark results. Download UserBenchmark to measure your PC’s performance, compare your results with other PC users, and share them with other PC enthusiasts. Install this free benchmark tool today and see how your computer stacks up.

Features of UserBenchmark for PC

Tests the stability of your system

Schedules regular benchmarking

Compares your PC

Measures processor speed and efficiency

Monitors GPU performance

Examines memory usage

Analyzes your PC’s hardware

Evaluates HDD and SSD performance

Highlights components

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. UserBenchmark is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.