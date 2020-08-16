LINE latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. LINE is a free call and messaging application developed by LINE Corporation. It is a very good tool to socialize like WeChat and WhatsApp. This application is completely free, easy to download for anyone. You can communicate not only with Chinese, but with anyone who enjoys the service. More global, so that many users can use it, not just for one purpose to talk with people around the worlds. It has the function of creating a group chat, call, video call, ideal for streaming too. LINE has a great user interface and also good management of shared data.

License: Free

Author: LINE Corporation

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: LINE

File Size:

The best features such as: free call and messaging, live streaming, face filter and effect, face play, line today, line square, easy add friends and many more. LINE gives the opportunity to contact other people around the world, by call, chat and messaging. It allows you to be connected with clients and service providers, relatives and friends around the world. LINE also allow users for seemless communication between colleagues who use this application. Can do group call and group chat while being able to manage notifications easily.

With LINE you can call friends and family as often as you want, for as long as you want like WhatsApp. You can also make free international voice and video calls with ease. Send free one on one and group texts to your friends anytime, anywhere. You can easily get contacts from LINE groups or numbers filter by username or link. You are not limited to only texts, you can send videos, vCards or Images too.

LINE on a personal level I have nothing negative to say about this application. It has characteristics very similar to WeChat and WhatsApp, in which it is very handy and easy to use. It is incredible at the time of its use. It is a very good product when used so I recommend it totally.

Features of LINE

Free messaging whenever, wherever

Free voice and video calls

Exciting stickers to jazz up your chats

From photo and video sharing to voice messages

The latest news and special coupons from popular artists and brands

Save your favorite messages,

photos, and videos in keep

Quickly add friends using the Shake It

Exchange stories with your close friends by sharing texts

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

