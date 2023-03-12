Have you ever run out of internet data in your Android smartphone without a tethering plan? In this case, PdaNet for PC becomes an indispensable solution! It can share your Android phone’s active internet connection with the PC via USB cable, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth wireless connections. So you no longer need to purchase a costly tethering plan from your carrier. PdaNet+ Windows does exactly that, by establishing a fast and reliable connection to your Android smartphone, detecting its currently active internet connection, and sharing it with the PC via USB cable, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth wireless connections.

License: Free

Author: June Fabrics Technology Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: PdaNet for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

PdaNet Overview

PdaNet+ for PC is a really useful tool for connecting your Windows computer to the Internet using your Android device. It’s the perfect utility for accessing the Internet on the go without having to pay for expensive mobile hotspot plans. Download it today to share your device’s internet connection with your PC or to browse the internet on your PC over your WiFi network or Bluetooth. There are no investments in time or money involved – just an easy and simple configuration that does not require rooting Android devices.

Access the internet from your PC through the 3G/4G or Wi-Fi connection of your Android device. PdaNet creates a virtual network adapter on your PC and installs a DHCP server and APK for easy setup in your unrooted Android device. Afterward, you can easily switch between internet connections, or have both active simultaneously! Download PdaNet now to get started. With PdaNet, you can now utilize the internet connection of your mobile phone and get uncapped speeds at no cost.

You can now share your smartphone’s internet connection with the PC without modifying any settings on your smartphone and without rooting it. PdaNet enables you to establish a fast and reliable connection between your mobile devices and PC via USB, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth wireless connections–the last one is compatible with most modern smartphones. If you looking for a simple and easy-to-use application that can share any internet connection with your PC right on your desktop? it’s for you.

Features of PdaNet for PC

Quick and simple to set up

Can be set to auto-connect when USB is plugged

Bluetooth Mode

FoxFi/WiFi Hotspot Mode

WiFi Direct mode

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

