It’s easy to feel at home in a new city or country when you can use public transportation or look up the city’s best restaurants with your phone. The same goes for using your PC. AI Suite 3 makes it easy to monitor the PC system status, optimize system performance, and fine-tune various settings so you get the best possible computing experience. Your board comes with the ASUS exclusive AI Suite 3 that allows you to monitor the system’s status, as well as update the UEFI and drivers, record fan speeds, and oversee system temperature. The graphics amplifier allows gamers to get the most out of their graphics cards, with superior audio quality and increased power efficiency.

License: Free

Author: ASUS

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: AI Suite 3 for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

AI Suite 3 Overview

AI Suite 3 offers total control over every aspect of your PC. This is an exclusive ASUS tool that lets you control every aspect of your PC’s performance. From overclocking and cooling profiles to energy consumption data and advanced fan speed controls, AI Suite 3 offers powerful tools to get the most out of everything you do. From the efficient tuning of system performance to customizing fan speeds and temperatures, AI Suite 3’s intuitive interface ensures you’ll get the most out of your PC experience. The exclusive system performance monitoring software provides users with a total system power-on password and detailed instant blue-ray disc playback.

With AI Suite you can use the computer to its fullest potential, with comprehensive system optimizations and tweaking, DIGI+ VRM controls, tailored fan speed settings and monitoring, USB 3.0 Boost for faster data transfer speeds, and much more. Utilize the many convenient options AI Suite has to offer, including system performance auto-tuning and an easy-to-use interface.

Just launch ASUS AI Suite 3 from the Windows desktop, and you’ll be able to enjoy the multiple components that AI Suite 3 offers. With AI Suite 3’s dashboard, you can get a real-time view of your hardware performance, including CPU speed, memory usage, fan speed, and power efficiency.

Features of AI Suite 3 for PC

System status monitoring

Custom CPU energy, voltage, etc tuning

Adjust fan speed

Ai overclocking

5-way tuning options

Auto power-saving optimization

Efficient energy-saving options

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. AI Suite 3 is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.