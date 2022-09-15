Your wifi is a mess, but we have a solution. WiFi Radar app shows you a map of your surroundings using GPS to show you the physical location of wireless networks around you so you know where to find the best signal. WiFi Radar is a map-based application for your PC Windows that can display the location of available wireless networks and how far they are from you. It uses your device’s sensors to determine your current location and works on Wi-Fi networks only. Unlike other apps, the WiFi Radar app is capable of locating all Wi-Fi networks in the vicinity and displays them on a map to help you select the best connection.

WiFi Radar Overview

Find the best channels for your wireless network, and understand signal strength and distance between Access Points with WiFi Radar. Simply install WiFi Radar on your device, enable your GPS, and start scanning. See all nearby wifi networks displayed on a map in real-time, together with their signal strength and channel number. Let you know if there are other users on those networks so you can get an estimate of how crowded that frequency band is where you live or work.

WiFi Radar helps you find free wireless networks around. With our application, you can visualize and pinpoint wifi networks on a map. 360° Radar Scan with compass visualization is available for accuracy and to display signals as a behavior of the movement of your device.

If you know of a free or open network around you, mark it on the map to avoid going blind in a new area. The application has an Android and iOS version that works offline. It is ideal for locating the best channel for your Access Point, analyzing signals, and finding the best channel for your Access Point.

Features of WiFi Radar for PC

Visualize and pinpoint wifi networks on a map

360° Radar Scan with compass visualization

Recover default passwords for your wifi network with keygen (a lot of common routers are supported)

The signal strength graph analyzer

Channel analyzer

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download WiFi Radar app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for WiFi Radar.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download WiFi Radar APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded WiFi Radar.

