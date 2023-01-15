Struggling to manage your hard drive and optimize your system? Take control with Partition Magic Professional Edition, the most powerful and easy-to-use partition manager available. Get faster speeds, more storage, and increased performance with an advanced toolkit. Enrich your computer experience with this brand-new software tool. Partition Magic for Windows is built with a simple but powerful interface. It helps everyone, from beginners to the most seasoned specialists, to resize partitions, move boot partitions and migrate OS to SSD in a few clicks.

License: Trial

Author: Symantec

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Partition Magic for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Partition Magic Overview

It’s powerful and easy to use, which means it provides the users with an overall solution in order to manage their hard drive space any way they need to. Manage your HDD/SSD with ease; resize, extend, and update with a few clicks of the mouse. Partition Magic has been trusted by millions for years. Plus, you can quickly create and format partitions on a Windows computer. The world’s most popular partitioning tool allows you to quickly create, delete and format partitions on your hard drive without any technical experience whatsoever. Get the latest version of Partition Magic Professional Edition and maximize your storage space – all with the click of a button

With Partition Magic for PC, managing, updating, and optimizing your hard drives has never been easier. From resizing and extending system disks to updating HDD/SSD with ease – our powerful yet easy-to-use disk partitioning tool gives you complete control of your hard drive’s space. It can also be used to convert disk partitions between FAT32 and NTFS file systems conveniently. Partition magic with the full version lets you manage MBR and GPT disk layouts with ease.

Whether you’re looking to resize, convert or manage your partitions so that you can make more room for the files you want to store on them, Partition Magic is the perfect tool. Use this free partition magic software to resize or extend disk partitions in just seconds; it enables you to update your HDD with ease.

Features of Partition Magic for PC

Create partitions with NTFS, FAT32/16 formats

Copy and move partitions

Convert FAT32/16 to NTFS

The change cluster size of NTFS/FAT32/FAT

Merge adjacent partitions on NTFS/FAT partitions

Support Ext2/Ext3 partitions

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of Partition Magic.