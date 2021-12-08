Do you often struggle to find the right solution for playing multimedia files? ALLPlayer is an all-in-one media player that will help you play any media file without any hassle. ALLPlayer is a cross-platform media player and streaming media server client. It supports a wide variety of video formats, audio and video codecs, and subtitle formats. Supported streaming protocols include HTTP, RTSP, RTP, MMS, and more. The player integrates seamlessly with your mobile products because it was designed for multiple platforms right from the beginning.

License: Free

Author: ALLPlayer Group

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: ALLPlayer for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

This application lets you play any video, audio, or photo format on your desktop or mobile device. Simply drag and drop your media onto the program window, or click “Add” to import your files. You can also set ALLPlayer as the default video player for the Windows OS. The program is available for Windows, iOS, and Android. It can handle DVB-T TV, ISDB-S TV, ISDB-T TV, ATSC TV. The program also supports a wide range of formats, including DVD-Video, VCD, SVCD, AVI, MKV, 3GP, OGG/OGM, and file type conversion.

Stream your favorite media, fast. Play anything on any device, in any location. ALLPlayer supports subtitles, automatic downloading of subtitles for you to use offline, media library with automated subtitle searching, and streams in up to 1080p. It’s easy to download and install ALLPlayer for Windows with just a few clicks. To see how it looks like, download the free trial version now.

Overall, ALLPlayer is the best media player for your desktop and mobile devices. This application is a fast, reliable, and high-quality media player for Windows. It has a clean, easy-to-use interface that helps you manage video playback from start to finish. You can enjoy your media on your Windows PC, your tablet PC, your smartphone, or your smart TV at any time. All you need for this is our free program.

Features of ALLPlayer for PC

ALLPlayer is a free cross-platform media player and streaming media server

Playing DVDs and CDs

Playing RAR files

Dozens of online radio stations

Support for up to 4 monitors or TVs

Automatic playback for next parts of movies or series

Support for Dolby Surround, DTS, 3D audio, SPDIF, and other

Playlist

Support for audio and video streams

Image rotation, color correction, improving the quality

Turning off computer or monitor after the movie

Autoresume

Intelligent subtitles

Dubbing

Parental control – password on a file

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

