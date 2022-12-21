Do you have a problem with your PC’s hard drive? Don’t worry, NIUBI Partition Editor is here to help. It’s a free, lightweight application that doesn’t require installation and is compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, 7, Vista, and XP (both 32 and 64 bit). The all-in-one partition editor. It is designed to be a simple and straightforward partition management tool for Windows. Fix low disk space issues in Windows operating systems within seconds. Fix file system errors and defrag partitions to improve computer performance. Clone disk partition to migrate operating system and data. Create, delete, format, hide, and more.

License: Free

Author: NIUBI Technology

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: NIUBI Partition Editor for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

NIUBI Partition Editor Overview

Enhance your PC performance and manage your hard disk space with NIUBI Partition Editor! Our free partition manager is compatible with Windows. With this PC optimizer, not only can you extend, shrink, move, and merge partitions to optimize hard disk space, but also can you fix file system errors and defragmentation to improve computer speed. It is 100% clean without any bundled advertisements or plugins. This easy-to-use partition software for PC helps shrink, extend, move, and merge partitions to optimize disk space. Fix file system errors and defrag partitions to improve computer performance. Clone disk partition to migrate operating system and data. Create, delete, format, hide, active, convert, wipe partitions, and scan bad sectors.

Easily resize Windows partition so as to extend C drive space or create more room for files. Use NIUBI Partition Editor Free Edition to fix file system errors by deleting bad sectors that cause slowdowns or crashes when accessing an affected data sector. Optimize disk space by moving installed programs onto another drive and free up some space on the main partition.

Overall, NIUBI is a free partition manager that is a lifesaver. NIUBI Partition Editor Free Edition can help you optimize disk space and file system errors – making it the best free software to install and use on your computer. With its user-friendly, professional interface, NIUBI Partition Editor Free Edition is so easy to use.

Features of NIUBI Partition Editor for PC

100% Free & Clean

All-in-One toolkit

1 Second Rollback

Cancel-at-well

Extremely Fast

Shrink & Extend Partition

Move Partition

Merge Partitions

Clone Disk Wizard

Convert to GPT

Convert to Primary

Copy Convert

Convert to FAT32

Convert to Logical

Bootable Media

System Optimization

Data Security

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. NIUBI Partition Editor is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.