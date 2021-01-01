NordVPN for PC is a fast and secure VPN service by Tefincom and Co for Windows 32 and 64 bit. The program will shield your internet activity from hackers and malware, protect you on public Wi-Fi networks, and even block annoying AdSense. It also hides your IP and anonymizing your online activity with the strongest 256-bit AES encryption. You can be choosing from 5114 servers in 60 countries to unlock access to geo-restricted content. You can choose a list of NordVPN server locations such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Netherlands, France, Sweden, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Belgium, Italy, Poland, Spain, Serbia, and more.

NordVPN Overview

NordVPN smart algorithm automatically selects the best VPN server for you based on location, loads, or your special requirements. The VPN seems to usually automatically connect, but not always, you can choose a manual location. Like other VPN services out of there, NordVPN keeps no logs of your online activity while you’re connected to our fast servers. The program provides complete privacy from your Internet Service Providers, Hacker, and the Government. It’s very easy to set up and then a one-click use after that.

It can be used with Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, and Windows 10. With this application, you can freely surf the web without the ISP and government recording and monetizing what you do. This VPN offers great browsing web and social media such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and streaming so you can watch shows available only in other countries such as Netflix, Vevo, and much more.

NordVPN it’s a slight bit more expensive than some VPN service but its ease of use and solid connectivity make it worth it. If you dislike the interface of the other big VPN services, give NordVPN a try. NordVPN is a must-have in today’s privacy-conscious world. Overall, this is the best VPN service ever created, and I recommended it to everyone.

Features of NordVPN for PC

Military-grade encryption use AES-256-CBC encryption with a 2048-bit ke

CyberSec

Double VPN

Strict no logs policy

Automatic Kill Switch

DNS leak protection

Onion Over VPN

Servers and locations

Streaming

SmartPlay

P2P welcome here

Lightning speed

Browser proxy extension

Multiple devices

Dedicated IP address

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA or AMD equivalent

