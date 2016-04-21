Advanced Driver Updater offline for PC is a driver management tool/driver updater developed and published by Systweak Software. The application can automatically scan drivers and rapidly locate the outdated, then replace it with a new one. As an easy of use driver updater, Advanced Driver Updater is downloaded and installed by itself with only one click. This is a great application that does as it says with no mistakes, it made your PC Windows run more efficiently and more secure. It found updates for things you couldn’t find but had been looking for.

License: Trial

Author: Systweak Software

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Advanced Driver Updater for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Advanced Driver Updater Overview

Advanced Driver Updater has many features such as Quickly Backup, Synchronise Your Drivers, Large Number of Devices Supported, Restore Incompatible Updates, Improved Device Performance, Monitoring Protection, Automatically Reconnect, Backup And Restore, Full Compatibility, Driver Exclusion List, Scheduled Driver Scan, and many more. Advanced Driver Updater found many drivers with many functions to update, it also updated C++ components, DirectX, and Microsoft gaming components and software. If you get a problem with the latest driver installed, you can simply roll it back to the previous driver version.

The downloads are made directly from within the program and not through a browser. There is no limit to the number of drivers that can be downloaded and updated with Advanced Driver Updater. Advanced Driver Updater is good software, sure it’s always better to use your hardware program, but for some old hardware which doesn’t even have their own updater, this application really helps.

This program gathers even the most obscure drivers you didn’t even realize we’re out of date. If you are lazy and you really need the latest drivers, you can always use this software to update the drivers. This application would perform and be later convinced by their own success with it that it was worth having. Overall, if you have many computers and want an easy way to keep all of your windows drivers up to date I would recommend this.

Features of Advanced Driver Updater for PC

Fix Hardware Errors

Full Compatibility

Driver Exclusion List

Backup And Restore

Scheduled Driver Scan

Large Driver Database

Smooth Game Performance

Optimal Performance

Automatically Reconnect

Improved Device Performance

Monitoring Protection

A large Number of Devices Supported

Restore Incompatible Updates

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

