Are you tired of constantly searching for online videos, only to find out that they can’t be downloaded for offline viewing? Look no further than KeepVid Video Downloader, a convenient and user-friendly tool that allows you to download videos from various popular platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, and more. With KeepVid Video Downloader, you can quickly and easily download videos in high definition and save them to your computer or mobile device for offline viewing. Simply copy and paste the video URL into the program, select the quality and format you desire, and click the download button.

License: Free

Author: KeepVid Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: KeepVid Video Downloader for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

KeepVid Video Downloader Overview

KeepVid Pro is the ultimate video downloader to help you download and convert videos from YouTube, 10,000 other sites, and more. One of the best features of KeepVid Video Downloader is its compatibility with a wide range of platforms and devices. Whether you’re using a Windows PC or mobile device, KeepVid Video Downloader can be used with ease, making it an ideal solution for users who want to download and watch their favorite videos on the go. Another great aspect of KeepVid Video Downloader is its ability to download entire playlists or channels with just one click. This is particularly useful for those who want to download a series of videos from a particular creator or channel, saving you the time and hassle of having to download each video separately.

Additionally, KeepVid Video Downloader is not just limited to downloading videos. It also allows you to convert videos to various audio and video formats, making it easy to enjoy your favorite content on any device or media player. Whether you prefer MP4, AVI, MP3, or any other format, KeepVid Video Downloader has got you covered. What’s more, KeepVid Pro never runs out of bandwidth! It supports multiple languages including English, Japanese, German, French, and many more.

Overall, KeepVid Video Downloader is an excellent tool that provides users with a simple and effective way to download and enjoy their favorite online videos. Its user-friendly interface, broad compatibility, and diverse range of features make it an ideal solution for anyone looking to watch their favorite videos offline or on the go. So why not give it a try and see how KeepVid Video Downloader can enhance your online video experience?

Features of KeepVid Video Downloader for PC

High-quality downloads

KeepVid Video Downloader is compatible with a wide range of platforms

Playlist and channel downloads

Video conversion

KeepVid Video Downloader also allows you to download multiple videos at once

KeepVid Video Downloader has a user-friendly interface that is easy to navigate

Download videos from more than 1000 sites

Surpasses most other downloaders

Download online videos faster with the bookmarklet

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. KeepVid Video Downloader is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.