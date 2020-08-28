Slack latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Slack is like a Skype for business application with multiple options more than Skype. The application developed and published by Holly Chen for Microsoft Windows. The chat feature in the channel is more robust than the typical chat stream in services like Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp. With Slack, users can add links that generate image previews with description snippets. You can also integrate Slack with many other collaboration and productivity platforms. This can be incredibly useful for channels that have many people in them.

License: Free

Author: Holly Chen

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Slack

File Size:

Slack is an application very focused on the professional field. Therefore, although it has a free way to use some of its functions, it also has two different payment methods. Slack free is a simplified version of the service, with some limits that separate it enough. Even so, it is still a version that can serve small and medium-sized businesses that do not have special needs and can sacrifice customer service and management options.

Slack allows you to message your team as a whole or in individual segments or groups. You can use Slack to cover all of your organization messaging and chat needs. Slack allows your team to communicate as a whole and in smaller groups where appropriate with ease. This application will helped your organization avoid much of the confusion that comes along with communication tools.

It is the best industry standard communication application. By using Slack users can audio calls, video calls, links can be shared. Users can take multiple people on the same platform by using creating channels. Overall, Slack is an friendly application which is used for communication purpose.

Features of Slack

Easy to use

Gorgeous interface

Integrates with almost everything

Organize conversation

Share files and document

Find everything in the archive

Integrate your tools

Take it out face to face

Put collaboration at your fingertips

Efficient teamwork for every enterprise

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

