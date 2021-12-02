Searching for the perfect app uninstaller? Total Uninstall provides you with the tools you need to uninstall any components associated with an application on your PC, including language packs, registry entries, and Windows services that may be launched by the application. Total Uninstall is an excellent system utility to remove the software completely. This tool comprehensively deletes all the files, folders, and components of each application, which removes even traces of program uninstall. Total Uninstall shows you the order in which the items will be deleted, including registry keys.

License: Free

Author: Gavrila Martau

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Total Uninstall for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Total Uninstall Overview

Total Uninstall is a very useful file system and OS management utility that can help you to quickly remove applications from your PC, giving you peace of mind that all the components of the app are safely and completely deleted. So you can easily clean up applications on your system or free up space for something new just by using Total Uninstall. Total Uninstall provides you with a quick and easy way to uninstall applications. The program will scan your computer for installed software, then let you uninstall it.

With this program, you can safely delete applications by deleting both the application itself and all its components. Since the cleaning process is fast, it does not slow down your system, meaning you can turn to this handy app when in a hurry. The user-friendly interface lets you perform everything with just a few clicks. This app can help you reclaim disk space by completely removing applications you no longer need, helping keep your PC running fast and smoothly.

Total Uninstall can remove applications you no longer use from your computer, not just uninstalling the application, but removing its files and entries in the Windows Registry as well. Overall, Total Uninstall is a very useful file system and OS management utility that can help you to quickly remove applications from your PC.

Features of Total Uninstall for PC

Accurately analyzes installed programs to completely uninstall them

Total Uninstall can monitor new installations

Clean the system safely

Autorun Manager handles start-up

Transfer programs to a new PC

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Total Uninstall is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.