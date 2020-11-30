Telegram desktop for PC is a free and open source cloud based messaging application developed and published by Telegram Messenger Inc. Like WhatsApp, the application delivered fast and secure messaging for free. Messages and media in Telegram are encrypted when stored on its servers, and the client-server communication is also encrypted. It is simple to use and so you can understand it operations very fast. Telegram software is a very reliable software for it helps in ensuring that there is constant communication with your friends, family, business, works and more. This is the best application and WhatsApp alternative, a great smart and up-to-date messenger, and with many powerful features.

License: Free

Author: Telegram Messenger Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Telegram Desktop for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size: 20 Mb

Telegram Desktop is very good to maintain an effective communication with very useful tools to strengthen a conversation either in a group or in private. This software helps to create more markets and ensures that there is close communication with the customers. It’s ability to connect is fast since it has a very comfortable and intuitive interface. Telegram is very useful to combat the lack of communication, we can access it from our mobile phone, or our computer. The video call of this program is better than other application, and it has excellent sending and receiving power.

It is very fast for communication and so your messages are sent very fast and you get response as fast. It helps in constant communication and in strengthening customer and seller, friendship, family through fast messaging. Sharing photos, videos, files such as (Doc, Zip, Mp3, Mp4) is another thing made possible by Telegram software. When you sending messages you send them as part of the message. You can also join a private group that frees everyone with his own business.

No complaints about this application messaging, it is very fast and efficient, it also keeps your conversations private, with security backup in the cloud, and also has end to end encryption for more security in each conversation. Overall, Telegram Desktop is must have and install on your PC desktop. I recommend it in its entirety is very easy to use, is very famous in which it allows you to connect with anyone in the world.

Features of Telegram Desktop for PC

Telegram messages are heavily encrypted

Lets you access your messages from multiple devices

Delivers messages faster than any other application

Telegram servers are spread worldwide

Has an open API and protocol free

Free forever

Keeps your messages safe from hacker attacks

Has no limits on the size of your media and chats

Help make messaging safe again

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

