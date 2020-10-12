NVIDIA GeForce Graphics Drivers latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Do you have a computer with NVIDIA graphics, or want to optimize your NVIDIA graphics, you must try this program. NVIDIA Graphics Driver is a must have application for PC gamers with NVIDIA graphics, the application developed and published by NVIDIA. This is the easiest way to customize the look of your gameplay with freestyle game filters and to capture beautiful photographs. Many game support such as: Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Ancestors The Humankind Odyssey, Chernobylite, Detroit: Become Human, Plants vs. Zombies GOTY Edition, PUBG LITE, Raft, Empire: Total War, Football Manager 2020 and more.

License: Free

Author: NVIDIA

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: NVIDIA GeForce Graphics Drivers

File Size:

It has many featurs including: Automatic update drivers, Automatic Game Optimization, Personalize your gameplay with freestyle game filters, Driver and game profile updates, System specifications for your machine, Game streaming features, Shadow play video recording features and more. The best benefit of its application is takes the hassle out of PC gaming by configuring your game’s graphics settings for you. Then it automatically configures personalized graphics settings based on your PC GPU, CPU, and display you have.

GeForce Experience graphics driver lets you do it all, making it the super essential companion to your GeForce graphics card. With this application you can capture and share videos, screenshots, and livestreams with friends. With GeForce Experience graphics driver, you can also record and share gameplay videos and livestreams on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook, easely. But for the best experince you must keep your drivers up to date and optimize your game settings.

Whether you are playing the hottest new games or working with the latest creative applications, NVIDIA drivers are custom tailored to provide the best possible experience. If you are a gamer who prioritizes day of launch support for the latest games, patches, and DLCs, choose Game Ready Drivers.

Features of NVIDIA GeForce Graphics Drivers

Automatic Game Optimization

Driver and Game Profile Updates

System Specifications for your Machine

Game Streaming Features

Shadow Play Video Recording Features

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: NVIDIA GT Series ++

