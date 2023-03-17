Tired of iTunes? With CopyTrans Manager, you will no longer need it. Get the sound you want on your iPhone and listen to it where and when you want. With CopyTrans Manager, there is no need for iTunes. Whether you have a few songs or an entire library, CopyTrans Manager for PC helps you browse and manage your iPhone music with ease. Drag-n-drop music tracks from Windows to your iPhone. Tag song information and look up cover artwork automatically. Organize playlists, rename tracks, and much more unlike iTunes does not allow you. Enjoy your iPhone music on your PC. The world’s first iTunes alternative is now available for PC.

License: Free

Author: CopyTrans

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: CopyTrans Manager for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

CopyTrans Manager Overview

There’s no need to sync your iPhone to iTunes before syncing CopyTrans Manager to your PC anymore. You can add music and videos to your iPhone or iPad by simply dragging the files onto it. Now you can edit song information right on the phone, create playlists, and tag songs for later retrieval using its integrated player. Also, if you have a Mac, check out CopyTrans Manager for Mac. With just a few clicks, you can easily manage your iPhone music, videos, playlists, and more. Edit tag information to automatically look for song artwork and organize tracks within their own playlists. Use the integrated player and enjoy your iPhone music on PC.

CopyTrans Manager offers all of the iTunes-like functionality you’re looking for, without restrictions. Simply drag songs or playlists onto your device and CopyTrans Manager automatically finds the song artwork. Easily find, edit, add, and delete song information in playlists with their integrated tag editor. CopyTrans Manager also allows you to convert videos from any video file format to m4v for your iPhone and iPad. And with its integrated player, you can play and organize your music collections on Windows PC exactly the same way as on a real device.

Don’t waste hours after hours trying to manage your iTunes songs. Use CopyTrans Manager, a powerful yet lightweight software that allows you to efficiently manage any iPhone content including playlists and much more. Download it for free today and you won’t regret it.

Features of CopyTrans Manager for PC

Music, ringtones, and videos

No iTunes

All iOS devices

Compatible with Apple Music

Download music to your iPhone

Create and edit iPhone playlists

Edit track titles and artwork

Works with iPhone, iPad, and iPod

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

