NVIDIA GeForce Experience latest download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Do you have a computer with NVIDIA graphics, or want to find the right configuration for your PC? this is the answer. NVIDIA GeForce Experience is the companion application to your NVIDIA graphics card by Nvidia Corporations. It’s redesigned from the base to make it faster and lighter. This program to keep your NVIDA graphics card up to date. This app ensuring your game console is constantly updated to improve performance and runs with better performance no lag. This tool allows you to adjust the default image settings your computer uses. Its’ also provides the easiest way to share moments of playing your best games with friends.

License: Free

Author: Nvidia

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: NVIDIA GeForce Experience

File Size: 112 Mb

Geforce Experience helps you in finding the optimal seting of your NVIDIA GPU. This program support Video Graphics / GPU: GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, 2080, 2070, GeForce GTX class GPUs 1080,1660 Ti, 1070, 1060, 1050, 1050Ti, TITAN X, 900, 700, 600, 900M, 800M, 700M, select 600M Series, GeForce 700, 600, 500, 400, GeForce 600M, 500M, 400M, GeForce 300, 200, 100, 9, 8, GeForce 300M, 200M, 100M, 9M, 8M.

GeForce Experience provides optimal settings for more than 300 games. It’s support Games: 7 Days to Die, Ace Combat: Assault Horizon, Age of Empires II HD, Agents of Mayhem, Alice VR, Aliens: Colonial Marines, Gang Beasts, Garry’s Mod, Gears of War 4, Genesis Alpha One, Ghost Recon Wildlands, Grand Theft Auto IV, Grand Theft Auto V, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Grim Dawn and many more.

The program also looks for the driver available for NVIDIA GPU and manages to get them installed without hindering any of your PC operations. The requirements of low CPU and Memory usage makes it optimal for using it any time of your choice. If you have NVIDIA hardware in your PC and the NVIDIA graphics drivers are installed, you must install this software. All in all, It’s a must have program by everyone who uses a graphics card from NVIDIA.

Features of NVIDIA GeForce Experience

Automatic Game Optimization

Driver and Game Profile Updates

System Specifications for your Machine

Game Streaming Features

Shadow Play Video Recording Features

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: NVIDIA GT Series ++

