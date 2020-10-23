WD Security or Western Digital Security for Windows PC is a free drive protection for encrypt files developed by Western Digital. This tool helps to prevent unauthorized access to important documents, media files and content on your disk. It makes everything so much secure. WD Security has given the opportunity to save all your materials on your PC Windows securely. Users never have to worry that will lose the materials and if your computer were to be stolen it’s protected. Thus it’s essential users have a secure backup system in place for no security risk or files lost.

License: Free

Author: Western Digital

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: WD Security for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

WD Security also being able to automatically encrypt files that are added on desktop is one of the major business problems being solved. This makes your documents, especially internal documents, really secure and avoidable to be accessed by outside users. WD Security it’s supported operating systems including: Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10. The application will encrypt your data on the fly and will work seamlessly in the background.

WD Security is a great option for PC Windows users who like using it for both personal and business. It’s a great start to protecting your technology. Western Digital will likely continue to make improvements thus creating a more secure and efficient tool with security update. One thing I do not like about this application is with just like any software on a Windows it takes time to learn the functions and process but not hard to learn this application.

If you are looking for a free and excellent solution for encrypting your end users data at rest WD Security should be considered the industry standard for PC Windows users. It forces all users to have to re-enter their password, this way the data security is kept at maximum. Overall, it’s a perfect one for health care systems, business set up.

Features of WD Security for PC

Free security disk and files

Enables encryption on USB hard drives

WD Security allows password protection

Allows hardware encryption

WD Security uses the set password

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. WD Security is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.