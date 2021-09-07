Disk Drill is a free data recovery program that allows you to find and recover deleted files on your hard drives. Disk Drill for Windows is software that securely and completely erases your data, and recovers it if you deleted it by mistake. It can recover accidentally deleted files on any storage device on Windows, devices on all file systems on Windows, it has full support for Linux ext2/ext3/ext4 on Windows. No matter what caused the loss of data, your chances of recovery are very high, as long as you’ve made a proper backup first.

License: Free

Author: CleverFiles

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Disk Drill Data Recovery Software for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Disk Drill Data Recovery Software Overview

Disk Drill for Windows scans for deleted, formatted, or damaged files in Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, XP, and Windows Vista. It can be used to effectively recover lost data from external drives, USB flash drives, SD cards, memory cards, smartphones/tablet devices, or virtually any other device you can attach to your PC. Although the software is currently in beta it won’t cost you a cent. The application has all the features of Disk Drill for macOS including photo recovery, CD/DVD recovery, Music and Video player for iTunes and QuickTime files, and even more video formats such as MKV, MP4, MPG, MPEG, AVI.

The zip file recovery guarantee, the only one of its kind in the industry, allows you to try out this software completely free of charge by downloading all recovery methods to perform recovery on any drive that is accessible to you. If you have lost data from a hard disk, internal or external USB / FireWire / eSATA drive, memory card, or another storage device, Disk Drill can help. The software features an intuitive wizard that guides you through the entire process of data recovery.

Disk Drill for Windows was designed to recover your photos, documents, music files, videos, or any other files that you lost recently or may have never backed up. Even if you’ve never backed up any of your files on your Windows machine before, Disk Drill can still find what you need and does so much more than the rest of the data recovery software out there.

Features of Disk Drill Data Recovery Software for PC

File Formats

Partitions

Management

BackupStorage

File Scan

Security

EncryptionData

Protection

File Deletion

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Disk Drill Data Recovery Software is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.