Microsoft Works offline installer for PC is productivity suite like Microsoft Office, this product really fits for personal use, education and office. Microsoft Works has a full range of tools that is needed for every area of business and study. It is a complete and total package of necessary software to get everything done. The best benefits are that MS Works like Microsoft Office suite is pretty slick, cool and easy to work with. It is everything you need, MS Works helps a lot and makes everything easier for anyone. You can also do more with it than you would be able to with Google Docs. It is the gold standard in day to day operations.

License: Trial

Author: Microsoft Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Microsoft Works for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Its core functionality included a word processor, a spreadsheet and a database management system. The MS Word processing which can give LaTeX like feeling, performing some cool calculations fast in Ms Excel and storing data like Microsoft Power Point. Microsoft keep on updating the interface as per the demand and so they are suggested for anyone who wants to do either personal or professional tasks. These are very very useful anywhere, be it in office, school, universities, basically anywhere you’d go you’ll find yourself using these applications.

It helps users submit word, presentation, spreadsheet, and database management system in the most interactive and stylish manner, which otherwise would have been impossible. The latest update doesn’t even hang even in small end PCs and so, you can work unstoppably in this new software. Moreover, it helps maintaining huge sheets of your pending work and some datasets for data analytics. You may be already using it. If you’re not, then you should try it out once.

Microsoft Works has become a must have tool in anyone’s life. They offer a free version and a paid version, everything you need for writing letters, bookkeeping, and customer input list. There are regular updates, and the user interface of the suite is very user friendly and simple to use.

Features of Microsoft Works for PC

Microsoft Works has built-in compatibility for the Microsoft Office

The Works Calendar can store appointments

The ability of the Works Word Processor to open Microsoft Word

The ability of the Works Spreadsheet to open Microsoft Excel

It supports importing and exporting iCalendar

While its utility for larger organizations is limited

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of Microsoft Works.