JASP Statistics latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. JASP Statistics is a free and open source program for statistical analysis developed by The JASP Team for Microsoft Windows. JASP is best since it helps in performing most statistical analysis. The application designed to be easy to use, and familiar to users of IBM SPSS Statistics. It has a user friendly interface that has features such as registration and moderation. JASP Statistics is the best software for descriptive analysis. It has Good graphical representation and most of all you can import and output. It is the best for personal use, mid size and big companies.

JASP is a software dedicated to the analysis of statistical data contained in databases. JASP Statistics has so many options for data management. The application which will allow you to have more variables and elements necessary to have more precise conclusions and recommendations. This app offers users many statistical tools that allow you to deepen in the elaboration of your research works. JASP presenting very complete products and nourished of data and conclusions.

JASP like IBM SPSS Statistics, which allows you to conduct statistical analyses in seconds. Without having to learn programming or risking a programming mistake. With JASP you can probabilities, percentiles, analysis of databases, elaboration of complex graphics, translation and organization of databases the tools. Another of the great benefits that JASP Statistics offers me is that you can analyze large volumes of data in a matter of minutes.

JASP Statistics is a sophisticated tool to use solve the basic statistical problems. It also does a very good job at descriptive statistics as well as in preparing the charts, graphics, and tables. It’s quite useful to anyone and it covers a wide range of operation, like In; education, business, industry analysis and with a big volume of data.

Features of JASP Statistics

Free and open source statistics application

Frequentist analyses

Bayesian analyses

User friendly Interface

Dynamic update of all results

Spreadsheet layout and an intuitive drag-and-drop interface

Progressive disclosure for increased understanding

Annotated output for communicating your results

Developed for publishing analyses

Integrated with The Open Science Framework (OSF)

Support for APA format (copy graphs and tables directly into Word)

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

