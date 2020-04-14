Mumble latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Mumble is free and open source VOIP voice chat application developed and published by LightSpeed Gaming LLC for Windows operating system, primarily intended for use while gaming. It has the features including: High quality audio, Low latency, Positional audio, ACL based server permissions, In game overlay, Certificate based authentication, Instant Setup, Server Status Script, Custom Hostname and more. With Mumble, you can create your own server and chat in a group or individual way, it has video calling, shared screen, we can have it in your computers or mobile devices is totally free.

License: Free

Author: LightSpeed Gaming LLC

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Mumble

File Size:

Mumble application is a top chat application for teamwork between colleagues in office on various remote locations and gaming too. It has lower packet loss compared to many other competitors for business. Team communication feature for agile based project that allows communication between team member or colleagues in various places to connect and join team. With Mumble, you can make voice video calls individual messages, share screen with total security, and create communities.

The Mumble Client software is required to connect to a Mumble Server. Also in case any colleague forgets his laptop or PC desktop and wants to join in on a chat he can download it for free. This application is very useful, you can be communicated without any setback, since it is cross-platform you can use it from your PC and your mobile devices. In addition to that you can add contacts and write to him privately.

Through this excellent platform user have obtained a fluid and organized communication since Discord gives you that opportunity that through the main menu you will have access to the different servers. I recommend them because it is excellent and easy to use you can share information with total security and on time.

Features of Mumble

High quality audio

Low latency

Positional audio

ACL based server permissions

In game overlay

Certificate based authentication

Instant Setup

Server Status Script

Custom Hostname

Satisfaction Guaranteed

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. Mumble is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.