Wondering how to get back data off a disk but don’t have the partition information? GParted for PC Windows is the best choice for users who lost their partition table. GParted is a free partition editor for graphically managing your disk partitions. GParted is a Linux disk partitioning application that allows you to re-size, copy, and move partitions without data loss. GParted works with most Linux and Unix-like operating systems. With GParted, you can resize, copy, or move partitions with ease.

GParted Overview

GParted supports Linux (including gNewSense), Solaris, and Microsoft Windows operating systems, and it allows you to create, copy, and resize any disk partition for any OS without the need of destroying the data on the existing partitions. You can do resize/move operations even if other operating systems have been installed on the target disk. The GParted application can be used to resize, copy, and move partitions without data loss. It can detect and delete bad sectors and it works on the MS-DOS/Fat/FAT32/NTFS file systems.

Partition your hard drive and create, copy, format, delete, resize, move, check, label, or set the GParted is a free partition editor for graphically managing your disk partitions. With GParted, you can resize, copy and move Points for your partitions without data loss.

Whether you’re an amateur or a professional, GParted is the perfect answer to your partition recovery needs. Its high scanning speed and intuitive interface allow you to save time and focus on other things.

Features of GParted for PC

Create partition tables, (e.g., msdos or gpt)

Create, move, copy, resize, check, label, set new UUID, and delete partitions

Enable and disable partition flags, (e.g., boot or hidden)

Align partitions to mebibyte (MiB) or traditional cylinder boundaries

Attempt data rescue from lost partitions

Hard disk drives (e.g., SATA, IDE, and SCSI)

Flash memory devices, such as USB memory sticks, Solid State Drives (SSDs), and Non-Volatile Memory

Express devices (NVMe)

RAID Devices (hardware RAID, motherboard BIOS RAID, and Linux software RAID)

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

