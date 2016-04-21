Nero offline installer is very user friendly multimedia software, easy to learn and work, the implementation takes only few hours. Easily affordable and intuitive, it will become your favorite video software. Nero will helps to do the bulk CD, DVD burning simultaneously, its very relabel solution. The software is somewhat complicated at first, compared to others, but after hours of practice it is full of interesting effects and professional results. This application is help to copy important files without taking too much time. Nero AG started to actively listen to it’s customers and implements stuff its really need to get the job done.

License: Trial

Author: Nero AG

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Nero Offline for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Nero Software has alot of great features are there, such as: Image viewer, Video converting, Video editing, CD to CD copying, ISO to CD burning. With Nero Software you can create, edit, burn, convert, organize, stream, and play back videos, photos, and music like a professional. You can also create many filetype of audio CDs, DVDs, and Blu-ray Discs and secur your disc with password protection and 265-bit encryption. Nero will automatic adding of titles and cover to your movie and TV shows. Now it is easy to keep your data safe and secure with the included Nero BackItUp.

It worked perfectly to make DVD, CD of vacation pictures, create and burn video and music audio. Nero Software allows you to customize your project very easily. You can add your photos easily in the order you want them, include titles, music of your choice, and you can also choose your own transitions. It very easy to use and very easy to understand.

Nero Software is great tool for burn videos, music and photos, really powerful software. Nero can do more than just burning roms, from video editing, recoding, and backups, it is the all in one software for multimedia needs. Overall, Nero is the best software to burn documents on CD, in your computer this is very faster burning software.

Features of Nero Offline for PC

Rip and burn faster and easier than ever

Playback and manage all popular audio files, videos, photos and web media

Create professional-looking DVD movies with integrated 3D menus

Convert music, photos, and DVDs to play on your iPod and other mobile devices

Watch, record and pause High Definition TV; play AVCHD and other HD formats

Printing on discs with LightScribe and LabelFlash technology

Erasing rewritable discs

Copying audio CD tracks in a choice of audio formats onto a hard disk drive

Converting audio files to other audio file formats

Connection to the online music database Gracenote

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Porcessor 2 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

