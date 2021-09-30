Do you want to fool your friends or your family with a fake location? Or set up a surprise party somewhere? Or make your own treasure hunt or scavenger hunt? A fake GPS location is for you. Just choose the coordinates and the app will tell your phone that you are there. Use it to have fun or to prank your friends. Now you can keep your privacy when using apps that require real GPS location or need WiFi and cellular data while having the ability to let the app think that you are somewhere else. Download Fake GPS location today! Once you try it you won’t go back.

License: Free

Author: Lexa

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Fake GPS location for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Fake GPS location has been designed to convince other apps on your phone that you have moved to a different place. This application will change your current location so if you are running an app that requires your location information and you are not there, it can use this fake GPS location instead. Teleport your phone to another place without moving a step. You can use this app to prank friends, to get a weather forecast, find out the speed of the wind in London, or just to roam the world virtually. This app sets up fake GPS locations so every other app on your phone believes you are there.

The Fake GPS location is made to trick other apps on your phone. This means you can play Pokemon Go in the USA, get the local weather forecasts in London, or virtual locations using Goole maps. If you are traveling lots and would like to use popular social apps like Facebook or Twitter from your current location, the Fake GPS for PC app is the perfect solution for you.

Now you can fake GPS location on your Windows computer with the Fake GPS Location app in two clicks. This app uses the power of Google Map and actively faked location to achieve its goal.

Features of Fake GPS location for PC

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download Fake GPS location app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for Fake GPS location.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download Fake GPS location APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded Fake GPS location.

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Fake GPS location is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.