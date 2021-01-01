Nero Software for PC is a professional multimedia suite developed and published by Nero AG for Windows OS. It offers more than disc burning because it is a powerful multimedia tool that helps to do video editing, video converting, file back up. Nero application is a very helpful software tool and anyone can handle it easily. It is one of the trusted integrated digital media and home entertainment software suites. Using Nero Software you can easily Burn a disc, rip and edit, convert and share, backup, and protect digital media with ease. It gives you the best-in-class burning experience. It also has a recovery function, the file recovery function is very helpful when rescue lost files.

License: Trial

Author: Nero AG

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Nero Software for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Nero Software Overview

The application has great features are there, such as image viewer, video converting, video editing, cd to cd copying, iso to cd burning and etc. Nero Software will reduce the workload very much, it’s a very reliable solution, your experience with Nero is very positive. The software supports media formats including Disk image files, Audio CD discs, DVD-Video discs, Blu-ray Discs, AVCHD video discs, Bootable data discs, ISO/UDF data discs, SecurDisc discs.

Nero Software is the ideal solution to burn the data, Audio, MP3, Video files to CD, Nero is a very user-friendly solution. Nero 9 helps anyone to do the bulk CD burning simultaneously, the application is a very relabel solution. The application is easy to install and work on, additionally, you can also burn image viewer, ISO to data converter functions also there. This is one of the best and suitable solutions for bulk CD/DVD burning purposes.

The additional functions include: Printing on discs with LightScribe and Labelflash technology, Erasing rewritable discs, Copying audio CD tracks, and more. It is the only software that can be used with confidence and never harms your CD or any compact disk. You can use this to burned/recording all my CDs/DVDs and Blu-Ray.

Features of Nero Software for PC

Rip and burn faster and easier than ever

Playback and manage all popular audio files, videos, photos, and web media

Create professional-looking DVD movies with integrated 3D menus

Convert music, photos, and DVDs to play on your iPod and other mobile devices

Watch, record, and pause High Definition TV; play AVCHD and other HD formats

Printing on discs with LightScribe and Labelflash technology

Erasing rewritable discs

Copying audio CD tracks in a choice of audio formats onto a hard disk drive

Converting audio files to other audio file formats

Connection to the online music database Gracenote

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Porcessor 2 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

