Navicat Premium latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Navicat Premium allows you to simultaneously connect to a diverse array of different database brands. The application is available on three platforms including Microsoft Windows, Mac OS X and Linux. It has a userfriendly interface and it has integrated all the main functions, like insert, grant, delete, and others. Navicat Premium is ease of use application with no steep learning curve, very intuitive, great for the occasional user. Offers very feature rich, particularly impressed by the debugger for functions and stored procedures. It also has decent importand export feature capabilities.

Navicat is a multi connections Database Administration tool allowing you to connect to MySQL, Oracle, PostgreSQL, SQLite, SQL Server and MariaDB databases. It can easily schedule advance jobs and batch jobs thus making our work easier. Navicat premium designed for handling your client’s web service database and it helps user to query the database for extraction of data. It is a very powerful and simple tool to manage our database and is better tool as compared to DataGrip by Jetbrains.

Navicat lets you quickly and easily create, organize, access and share information in a secure and easy way. You can do a lot of scripting with Navicat and table modifications. Navicat is very easy to use, you can also like that you can change the cell in table without writing queries. Navicat also is a perfect tool for your web development agency and helps user in storing your client web service database securely.

You can use it to navigate major big databases. It has been essential to deal with all these tables and instances. In addition to facilitating database comparisons, data synchronization, and data migration between disparate DB vendors, it’s outstanding reporting and schema design tools. I recommend it to people who work with queries and don’t want much scripting.

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

