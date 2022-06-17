Do you want to map the world with your own eyes? Universal Maps Downloader is a simple and powerful offline map downloader that provides all the maps and map images. It can download maps from many different map providers, including Google Maps, Yahoo Maps, MSN Maps, OpenStreetMap, Bing Maps, Yandex, and many others. With this program, you can view all downloaded maps in offline mode by Maps Viewer or combine them into a folder. Save time and space on your hard drive! Give your PC the map it needs to navigate! The Universal Maps Downloader is a simple, easy-to-use tool that does all the work for you.

License: Trial

Author: allmapsoft.com

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Universal Maps Downloader for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Universal Maps Downloader Overview

Universal Maps Downloader helps you to download small tile images (256×256 or 512×512 pixels) from Google, Microsoft, Yahoo, and OpenStreetMap. And also it can download the map file in BSB format. Its simple GUI makes it easy to use, and its multi-threaded architecture makes it faster. Universal Maps Downloader is a Windows application that helps you to get small tile images from online maps. It will make Google Maps, Bing Maps, Yahoo Maps, MSN Maps, OpenStreetMap, Yandex, and many other maps available on your computer. You can also export all tiles into an MBTiles format database.

Download map for offline use – it will help you to protect yourself from roaming and data charges, to use maps without an Internet connection, or just to make your maps more detailed. You can download any region of any map with our map downloading software. Downloading maps with Universal Maps Downloader is easy and fast. It’s very fast, easy to use, and has many powerful features.

The downloaded maps can be viewed by Maps Viewer or combined into a BMP, TIFF, JPG, PNG, ECW, SRTM, KMLZ, and IMG map by Maps Combiner. Overall, Universal Maps Downloader is a tool for Windows that helps you to get small tile images from online maps and combine them into one big bitmap image or into a vector map.

Features of Universal Maps Downloader for PC

It is very easy to use

Simple and lightweight

It is a shareware, with the trial version

All downloaded small images are saved on the disk

You can view downloaded maps by Maps Viewer

You can combine them into a BMP/TIFF/JPG/PNG/ECW/SIG/IMG/KMZ/RST/PNM file by Maps Combiner, and also you can export all tiles into an MBTiles format database

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

