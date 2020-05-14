MusicBee full download offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit latest version. MusicBee is a free audio player for playback and organization created by Steven Mayall. This is one of the best Windows music player with beautiful interface and robust features that you can get for free. With MusicBee, you will able to play all your favorite music any time as you want. You can also add any song in your favorite list, in seconds and be able to use song such as set it as ringtone. This application supports all most types of audio format such as: MP1, MP2, MP3, AAC, M4A, MPC, OGG, FLAC, ALAC, APE, Opus, TAK, WavPack, WMA, WAV, MIDI, MOD, UMX, XM and more.

License: Free

Author: Steven Mayall

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: MusicBee

File Size: 12.5 Mb

This program makes it easy to manage any song or music, find them, and play music files on your computer. MusicBee also supports podcasts, web radio stations and SoundCloud integration. With MusicBee you can sync your music collection with devices you use, so you can play all your music wherever you want without problems. Its’ ability to sync content from local libraries with external devices and import libraries.

This application allows you to customize your sound tracks with a 10 band equalizer and enjoy powerful bass amplifiers. With powerful integrated equalizer will greatly improve your sound quality, so you can listen to music loudly and sound great for your daily life. Like another popular audio players, you can also browse and play your music by album, artist, song, playlist, folder.

It worked great, I play any music or song with MP3 formats over 30 files with ease, then later copied the files onto flash drives. I recommend for anyone to install this application 100%, you absolutely zero problems installing this software. You can also download Winamp.

Features of MusicBee

Free audio player

Simple, Powerful, and Fast

Sound Quality Matters

With Beautiful Skins

Highly customizable

lots of themes available

Lots of visualizations available

MusicBee can Sync with Devices

Groove Music Support

Can CD Ripping, Tagging tools plus more

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. MusicBee is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.