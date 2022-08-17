Enjoy plug-and-play wireless gameplay on your Windows-based PC with the Afterglow PS3 Controller Driver for Windows. This USB controller features premium materials such as rubber grips, concave thumbsticks, and an LED light bar integrated into the top of the controller to enhance your gaming experience. This driver is easy to install and works on all Windows machines. Afterglow Controllers have long been known for their custom colors and designs. The Big Boss Pack takes that to a whole new level, with an innovative brush metallic paint job.

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

File Name: Afterglow PS3 Controller Driver for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

Afterglow PS3 Controller Driver Overview

Whether you need to get the latest patch, haven’t got your first trophy, or train harder by using motion control technology, this update is for you. With this driver installed on your Windows XP or Vista PC, you can use almost any USB-compatible controller to play a variety of popular games. You can also use a Dualshock 3 wirelessly. This driver will update after the installation of the previous drivers required to play games and play non-motion control titles using a controller. Afterglow’s Plug and Play USB connector allow automatic configuration of driver settings, while in-game sensitivity settings enable more precise analog input.

The Wireless Afterglow Controller Driver for Windows provides users the freedom to play games with this controller on a computer running the Windows operating system. The driver utilizes the Windows native USB support, so it works flawlessly and without issues. This driver allows you to take full advantage of the advanced feature set of the PS3 controller on a Windows PC.

Now you can use even more of your favorite PS3 controllers on Windows PCs! The new version of the unofficial Sony DualShock 3 driver for Windows keeps things simple with automatic support for a wide variety of controllers while providing updated bug fixes and officially licensed support for new gamepads that work with Windows.

Features of Afterglow PS3 Controller Driver for PC

The PS3 DualShock Controller

Free and open source tool for controllers

Simple and lightweight

Easy to use

Compatibility with original and third-party controllers

Simple and straightforward installation

Installation Requirements

Microsoft Windows Vista/7/8/8.1/10 x86 or amd64

Microsoft .NET Framework 4.5

Microsoft Visual C++ 2010 Redistributable Package

Microsoft Visual C++ 2013 Runtime

DirectX Runtime

Xbox 360 Controller driver

Already integrated into Windows 7 or greater

At least one supported Sony DualShock 3/4 controller (see Compatible Controllers)

Administrator rights during driver setup

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

